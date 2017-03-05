TRAC Exhibits Feature Student Art

The Toe River Arts Council (TRAC) presents its annual Student Showcase now through March 25. The council is highly dedicated to education, facilitating all ages in artistic endeavors in music, theater and visual arts.

“We work with the teachers, principals, superintendents and even our legislators to convey the importance of arts education in our schools,” says Kate Groff, marketing manager of TRAC. Each year, local children ages four to 18 are invited to submit their artwork for showing in the gallery. All types of visual art are accepted for consideration and featured works are always noted for their creativity.

“Over the years, we have showcased handmade clay chess sets, papiermâché castles, woven mandalas, all manner of two-dimensional work from painting to drawing to chalk and pencil, handmade paper and handmade books, baskets and masks,” says Groff.

The showcase always gives the community participants and family members a sense of pride and admiration in the youth’s incredible imaginations. “It is a cacophony of color and creativity, and one of our most anticipated exhibits of the year,” says Groff.

TRAC has been promoting the arts in Mitchell and Yancey counties since 1976. Offering grants to regional artists, classes, events and studio tours, TRAC is vital to and vigorous in supporting the arts in Western North Carolina.

The Toe River Arts Council’s Burnsville Gallery is located at 102 West Main Street. The Mitchell County exhibit will be held at 269 Oak Avenue in Spruce Pine. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit toeriverarts.org or call 828.682.7215.