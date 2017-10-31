TRAC Holiday Studio Tour Returns

As they have for more than 20 years, artists in Yancey and Mitchell counties will open their studios for the Toe River Arts Council (TRAC) Holiday Studio Tour Friday, December 1, through Sunday, December 3. Hours of the self-guided tour are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. A reception will be held at the end of Friday’s tour, from 5:30–7:30 p.m., at the Toe River Arts Spruce Pine Gallery.

A studio exhibit beginning Saturday, November 18, at the Spruce Pine Gallery will highlight participating artists and the locations where they may be found along the tour route. For this tour, TRAC plans to have more individual artist signs and permanent signs that lead motorists to clusters of artists.

Lucinda Brogden of Celo is a studio jeweler and one of the more than 100 artists in all mediums participating in the tour. “The December 2017 studio tour will be my first,” she says, “so this is a new opportunity for me. The tour is a great way to gain exposure as an artist, especially since I am new to the area and returning to the field of metalsmithing after taking some time off.”

She makes hand fabricated silver and gold jewelry and small sculptures from bronze, pewter and wood designed as wall hangings. “With jewelry, my goal is to produce a finely crafted object that is imminently wearable using a combination of geometric shapes and fine metals,” she says. “The sculpture, on the other hand, is much more personal and employs narrative imagery and symbols to tell a story or reflect on life events.”

The Spruce Pine Gallery is located at 269 Oak Avenue in Spruce Pine. The Burnsville Gallery is located at 102 West Main Street in Burnsville. Hours for both galleries are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. To learn more about the Toe River Arts Council and to find a list of participating Holiday Tour artists and studios, visit toeriverarts.org.