Two Artists Featured at F.W. Gallery at Woolworth Walk

For the month of March, Jennifer Barrineau and Marilou Solares will be showcased in the F.W. Gallery at Woolworth Walk. An opening reception with the artists will be held on Friday, March 3, from 4–6 p.m.

Jennifer Barrineau grew up in Sarasota, Florida, where she received her BFA in illustration from Ringling College of Art and Design. She worked for various companies in Florida and New Orleans, illustrating product and package designs for brands including Coca-Cola, Budweiser, Gibson Guitars and Girl Scouts of America.

Moving to Asheville in 2005, she decided to focus on creating her own images, and was inspired by mountain life to develop a vibrant color-driven style of painting that expresses her love of nature.

“For this show I have returned to my illustrative roots with detailed studies of animals and still life elements,” says Barrineau. “Painting them was a challenging but enjoyable exercise of creating textures and light. The pieces are bright, fun and will hopefully captivate and bring a smile or two.”

Marilou Solares was born in Havana, Cuba, and her art education began in Puerto Rico, where she attended The Art Students League in Old San Juan, and Casa Candina Ceramics Studio in Condado. She received an associate degree in art from Miami Dade College and achieved first place and honorable mention in several plein air competitions. Large oil paintings with landscape, religious and botanical themes have been a major focus. Having lived in Asheville only three years, Solares now paints wooden birdhouses and creates yoga themed oil and watercolor paintings while enjoying the outdoors.

“During moments of inspiration, I travel back in time and reminisce past good and bad situations,” she says, “I wish that through my art pieces, people can feel the beat of the music I listened to while painting. I wish for them to splash in the refreshing colors and feel the happiness, love and faith that surrounds me while inspired.”

F.W. Gallery at Woolworth Walk, located at 25 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville, is open seven days a week, Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 828.254.9234 or visit woolworthwalk.com. Domino House, acrylic on wood, by artist MariLou Solares Teapot with Indigo Bunting, acrylic on wood, by artist Jennifer Barrineau. Photo by Steve Mann