Virginia Pendergrass Travels with Her Art

Virginia Pendergrass continues to exhibit Seeing the World, One Drawing at a Time through May 31 at Trackside Studios. The exhibit features new watercolor-and-ink sketches inspired by the Brevard artist’s world travels.

Pendergrass grew up in rural Texas and, though interested in art then, pursued a career as a psychologist before her late husband enrolled them both in a watercolor class. “After two hours in the class,” she says, “he decided painting was boring. I have been painting ever since.” Many workshops and plein air painting sessions later find her painting landscapes and still lifes in oils and watercolors.

“My rediscovery of watercolor and ink sketching has been a wonderful respite from the intensity I feel painting in oils. I think my sketches reflect a much lighter mood matching the fun I have doing them and sharing the stories behind each sketch.” Her subjects may be Asheville firemen on break, a geisha making tea in Japan or St. Martin sunbathers.

In the last three years she has found travel and art to be complementary pastimes. “The urban sketching equipment,” she says, “fits in a tote or fanny pack and is light enough to carry all day long.”

Many of her sketches are completed on site, Pendergrass says, with some pencil drawings finished with ink and watercolor later in the day. “Originally, I thought of this as something ‘beautiful,’ but in my urban sketches, something ‘funny’ or ‘amazing’ is as likely to cause pleasure as something beautiful. I believe that watching a sunset, examining a colorful flower or seeing a children’s yoga class is healing, and art that triggers these memories can do the same.”

Trackside Studios is located at 375 Depot Street in the River Arts District. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. To learn more, visit virginiapendergrass.com.