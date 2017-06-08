Wild Art 2 Benefits Animal Rehab

The second annual Wild Art, a benefit for Appalachian Wild, will feature local art with themes of wildlife and Appalachian landscapes on Sunday, June 11, from 1–5 p.m., at the Boathouse at Smoky Park Supper Club.

Artists whose work will be for sale at Wild Art 2 are Paul Blankinship, Cecil Bothwell, Caleb Clark, Tony Corbitt, Jr., Christine Enochs, Mark A. Henry, Dana Irwin, Bryan Koontz, Alisa Lumbreras, John Mac Kah, Alfred Ramirez and Deborah Squier. Some of the artists will be creating on location.

“My group, Saints of Paint,” says Mac Kah, “partners with selected nonprofits to help raise needed funds. I became aware of Appalachian Wild through Carlton Burke, the area’s well-known naturalist and educator.” Burke will be on hand to present his birds of prey. Children are welcome.

A portion of sales from Wild Art 2 will help with Appalachian Wild’s plans to provide a facility for injured and orphaned wildlife. “The artists involved believe that giving their energy and work to a good cause is more fulfilling than any gallery,” Mac Kah says.

The show’s displayed art will include oils, acrylics, watercolors, inks and pastels. “Many pigments, paper treatments, inks and pens are dug, cultivated and gathered from the Western NC landscape,” says Blankinship. “At the show, viewers can see these materials used in making art on site.”

Smoky Park Supper Club is located at 350 Riverside Drive in Asheville. The event is free to the public. For more information, visit appalachianwild.org.