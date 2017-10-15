Winter Wrap-Up at Mica

Mica, Bakersville’s contemporary craft gallery, wraps up the year with its highly anticipated celebration of wearable fiber. A gallery tradition, Winter Wrap- Up will be on display from Wednesday, October 18, through December 31.

Carmen Grier, the only fiber artist-member of the cooperative gallery, says, “I love to see the transformation of our gallery at this time of year with this wonderful collection of functional fiber art.”

Garments and accessories created by guest exhibitors Liz Spear, Neal Howard and Deanna Lynch will be displayed. Whether charmed by muted earth tones or rich jewel colors, or fibers of silk, cotton or wool, one can find an array of styles in this show to wear or give as a gift. This is a chance to embellish a wardrobe with handmade art.

Spear’s shirts, coats, jackets and hats reflect her love of color, texture and classic design. “It pleases me immensely to design and weave fabrics and to make clothes with handwoven cloth,” she says. Her timeless designs become pieces to enhance and accent a wardrobe.

Howard hand-dyes silk yarns and weaves them into luxurious scarves and pieces utilized in collaborative works with Spear. Her Henceforth Yarns offers skeins of yarn with patterns for knitters, crocheters and weavers.

Lynch follows in the wake of a long tradition of sewers and makers in her family. She creates timeless woven combinations of earth tones and textures on the loom. “I believe handmade treasures should function as everyday objects,” she says. Accompanied by a sophisticated design sense, her fiber vocabulary speaks to a simpler, richer time.

All three fiber artists will be on hand during the Toe River Arts Council Holiday Studio Tour Friday, December 1, through Sunday, December 3, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on all three days. The public is welcome and light refreshments will be served.

Mica is located at 37 N. Mitchell Avenue in Bakersville. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 12–5 p.m. For more information visit micagallerync.com, call 828.688.6422, or visit them on Facebook at Mica Gallery NC.