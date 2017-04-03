Woolworth Walk: Molly Courcelle and Jessica Hall

For the month of April, local artists Molly Courcelle and Jessica Hall will be showcased in the F.W. Gallery at Woolworth Walk. Corresponding with the first art walk of the year, there will be an opening reception for the artists Friday, April 7, from 5–7 p.m.

Asheville artist Molly Courcelle grew up surrounded by art. Her mother, artist Bee Sieburg, encouraged her to spend time drawing and painting outdoors and visiting art galleries and museums. Courcelle attended Wake Forest University, receiving a Bachelor of Arts with a focus in painting. After moving to Asheville in 1997, she and her mother opened The Gardener’s Cottage, a floral and antiques shop in Asheville’s Biltmore Village, which they sold in 2004.

“Spring is the perfect time to showcase my artwork,” says Courcelle, “the time when buds are bursting open and bulbs are breaking out of the ground. My artwork hints at these changes—contours of petals and stamen, the fresh crisp color of new leaves. These tiny floral forms fascinate me, draw me in and cause me to reflect on the beauty that is in creation and the intricacies of life.”

Hall, after starting out at a young age working in beading and stringing, began working with a torch and learning more advanced jewelry techniques 13 years ago. After completing a Jewelry Technician Course in San Francisco in 2010, she opened her own studio in the River Arts District, Bluebird Designs. Her love of enamel and the colors it produces fascinated her and led to the creation of diverse whimsical pieces that comprise the Bluebird line.

“I’ve dedicated more than six years to building the Bluebird Designs line and brand,” says Hall, “which has allowed for the incredible opportunity to support myself as a jeweler and artist. I’m very enthusiastic to have reached a point now where I can challenge my creativity with a new line, Plume Fine Jewelry.” This exhibit will be the first public showing of a variety of pieces in this new line.

F.W. Gallery at Woolworth Walk is located at 25 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. Gallery Hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 828.254.9234 or visit woolworthwalk.com.