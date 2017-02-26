Works by Jennifer Mills on Exhibit in Biltmore Village

After a 30-year career in broadcasting—including a partnership with Arnold Palmer in launching the Golf Channel—Greenville, SC native Jennifer Mills recently traded in the microphone for a paintbrush. Her work is on display through the end of March at Carolina Mountain Sales in historic Biltmore Village in Asheville. An Artist Reception will be held Friday, March 3, from 4–6 p.m.

Bold brushstrokes, vibrant colors and ever changing subject matter encompass Mills’ style. Including oils, acrylic and various mixed media, the exhibit will showcase more than 25 paintings highlighting Asheville cityscapes, local shops and people and Blue Ridge Parkway scenes stretching from Waynesville, NC up to Floyd, VA.

Though her career took her to six continents, Mills says she “always had a tug inside to migrate back to this part of the world later in life. I am drawn by the natural beauty of the mountains, the purity of heart in the people and the elegant simplicity of day-to-day life here.”

Mills has worked as an anchor, writer and interviewer for The Travel Channel, Golf Channel, NBC Sports and Masters TV and interviewed hundreds of the best-known sports, entertainment and political personalities. “I love to tell stories and introduce people to interesting characters, places and events,” she says. “Painting is storytelling with paint, a brush and canvas instead of a microphone.”

Carolina Mountain Sales is located at 10 Brook Street, Suite 235, in Biltmore Village. For more information, call 828.277.5551.