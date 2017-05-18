WNC QuickDraw: Helping Fund Arts Education

The 16th annual QuickDraw fundraising art event will be held at the Laurel Ridge Country Club on Saturday, May 20, from 4:30–9 p.m. The yearly gathering, hosted by the nonprofit QuickDraw committee, welcomes a variety of artists ranging from watercolorists to sculptors, all creating on-the-spot pieces that will be auctioned off. All proceeds will be donated to area schools to fund art classes, supplies and scholarships.

“Artists put heart and soul into their work, and this is an opportunity to watch years of skill and training splash across the canvas, all for a wonderful cause,” says Sandra Hayes, event coordinator. “And, it’s a wonderful chance to help kids grow as creative thinkers.”

Event attendees will have the opportunity to observe the artists at work, gaining an intimate glimpse into the creative process, while watching the pieces transform before their eyes. During the auction, guests will have the opportunity to bid on their favorite work of art, as well as mingle with the artists and volunteers at the buffet dinner following the auction.

The Laurel Ridge Country Club is located at 49 Cupp Lane in Waynesville. Tickets for the QuickDraw event are $60, which includes auction registration and dinner, and must be purchased in advance. For more information, to view the artist roster and schedule or to purchase tickets, visit wncquickdraw.com.