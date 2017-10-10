Marion Celebrates Autumn’s Glory

The 34th Annual Mountain Glory Festival, with food, traditional music and more than 80 crafters displaying their wares will be held on Saturday, October 14, from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Marion. A celebration of mountain life and the arrival of fall, the festival includes a quilt show, a children’s arena and, new this year, a Miss Mountain Glory Scholarship Pageant.

“The Mountain Glory Festival celebrates the glory of the mountains in fall,” says Freddie Killough, executive director of the Marion Business Association. “Festivals like this one showcase the very best of small-town communities’ talented performers, artists and crafters.”

Some of the crafts and local products available in a three-block area include pottery, woodcrafts, jewelry, soaps and local foods. “The Mountain Glory is the closest festival to us physically,” says Rachel English Brown of English Farmstead Cheese, “but also one of the closest to our hearts. Selling our cheese at the festival is a great way of seeing our regular customers that we recognize from our farm store, but also making some new ones right in our own back yard.”

Local entertainment, with a focus on old-time mountain music, will be provided by Addies Chapel Adult Choir, Greg Conley, Possum Creek, The Coleman Arrowood Band and Sidecar Honey.

The Mountain Glory Quilt Show is October’s featured exhibit at the McDowell Arts Council Association. Activities at the expanded children’s area of the festival include games, face painting, tutus and rock painting. A best-dressed pet contest is another popular event at this annual celebration. The premier Miss Mountain Glory pageant will be held Friday, October 13, with Miss Mountain Glory and Miss Mountain Glory Teen crowned during Saturday’s festivities.

To learn more, visit mtngloryfestival.com or call 828.652.2215.