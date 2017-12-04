22nd Annual Montford Holiday Tour of Homes

On Saturday, December 9, eleven homes in the Montford Historic District of Asheville will open for the 22nd annual Holiday Tour of Homes from 1–5 p.m. This year, the tour will include a keepsake booklet that will act as both map and ticket for attendees. The booklet will provide directions for the self-guided tour and historic information about the neighborhood. Booklets can be picked up at the Asheville Chamber of Commerce building on the day of the tour.

The historic Montford home of Kimberly Rollin is one of this year’s tour stops. “These houses have so much history,” says Rollin, “and it is wonderful how people have built upon what others have done before them.” Lori Postal will also be volunteering her home for this year’s tour. “It is great to offer a glimpse into the past and into how these homes have been built and maintained over the years,” Postal says.

Tickets for the tour cost $25. Funds are used to support beautification projects and Halloween security services for the Montford neighborhood, youth programs at the Montford Recreation Center and the Montford Music and Arts Festival in the spring.

Tickets for the Montford Holiday Tour of Homes can be purchased online with a credit card by visiting montfordtour.com or in person starting December 1 at the Asheville Shop at the Asheville Visitor Center inside the Chamber of Commerce building at 36 Montford Avenue. Tickets bought at the Asheville Shop can only be purchased with cash or check. For more information, contact Ellen Nutter at 828.505.8242 or elnutter@aol.com.