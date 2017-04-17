The Asheville Area Arts Council (AAAC) and the City of Asheville will partner to present the 7th Annual Creative Sector Summit: Innovation in the Arts on Friday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Collider. Dan Bowers, who has had a career in nonprofit fundraising and is president of Chattanooga’s ArtsBuild, will be the keynote speaker.

Presentations include A Look at Asheville’s Art Districts and Innovative Spaces and Resources. The day ends with a Resource and Networking Fair, inviting attendees to find out about organizations, businesses and services in Buncombe County that provide resources to artists.

“This year’s Creative Sector Summit,” says AAAC executive director Stefanie Gerber Darr, “will offer necessary information on how we can help turn the mindset to an approach similar to Chattanooga’s, where they ask the question, ‘what can the arts do for our community?’ instead of ‘what can the community do for the arts?’”

Considerations regionally include the growth of the cultural community, the evolution of the creative sector and artsrelated developments throughout the city and county.

The target audience, Darr says, is artists, business owners, city and county officials, organizations and anyone else who lives in Buncombe County. Presentations and panels will allow time for questions and discussion from the audience.

“We hope that people will walk away with a sense of pride in our community, new knowledge of the developments and approaches organizations and individuals in our region are taking with their work, and resources available to them to help grow their creative businesses.”

Tickets are available at ashevillearts.com, with AAAC member rates available. The Collider is located in the Wells Fargo Building at 1 Haywood Street, Suite 401. For more information, see ashevillearts.com.