Art for All Seasons in Dillsboro

The beauty of the mountain seasons and a vibrant arts and crafts scene inspires Dillsboro’s three annual festivals celebrating the arts. The first— the Front Street Arts & Crafts Show—will be held Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In its third year, this free event held during the blooming of the region’s Catawba rhododendrons highlights more than 50 artists as well as the many small shops and galleries of Dillsboro. The show’s roots lie in a years-ago summer festival that celebrated the heritage and history of this quaint village that has drawn tourists since 1886.

“Each year,” says organizer Connie Hogan, “we have had a great variety of local and regional artisans, including potters, jewelry makers, woodworkers and soap makers. This year new crafts will include Corian cutting boards, stained glass, woven baskets, handcrafted lake and pool floats and authentic Cherokee art.”

Local foods and traditional music help make the day a complete experience for the whole family.

The Summer Arts & Crafts Market will be held on Saturday, August 19, when mountainside wildflowers are in full bloom. In addition to booths of handmade items for sale, arts and crafts demonstrations and activities for children will be held along Church Street.

On October 7, as autumn’s colors spread across the mountains, the 9th Annual ColorFest, with its emphasis on fine arts and crafts, will be held. More than 50 juried artisans will display their work.

Dillsboro’s festivals are held downtown along Front Street. Hours for each are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, see visitdillsboro.org