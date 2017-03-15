The Asheville GreenWorks Environmental Excellence Awards Night will be held on Thursday, March 23, from 6–9 p.m. at the Asheville Masonic Temple. The awards, established by GreenWorks more than 20 years ago, have been expanded to include the Susan B. Roderick Lifetime Achievement Award and the Youth Environmental Excellence Award.

“We decided to expand the program to better reflect the breadth of environmental work going on in our community and to celebrate the groups and individuals putting in an incredible effort to keep Asheville and Buncombe County clean and green,” says Dawn Chavez, executive director of GreenWorks.

Awards are presented in six categories: youth, individual, business, organization, education and lifetime achievement. They are selected by a panel of individuals representing a cross-section of the community, including GreenWorks’ staff and board, the City of Asheville Sustainability Office, and business, youth and community leaders. Criteria include effectiveness; innovation, creativity and originality; environmental stewardship; leadership; and sustainability elements.

The evening will be emceed by Helen Chickering, WCQS-FM public radio reporter and host of All Things Considered. Beer, wine and heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served and a children’s area with complimentary childcare and activities for guests 12 and under will be available.

“These awards have had a positive influence on the community by acknowledging the hard work of individuals, organizations and businesses,” says Chavez. “The hope is that by elevating the efforts of those achieving environmental excellence, others will be inspired to take action.”

The Asheville Masonic Temple is located at 80 Broadway Street, in Asheville. Tickets are $55 for general admission ($10 discount for GreenWorks members), $25 for adults 25 and under and $15 for children 12 and under with a ticketed adult (includes kid-friendly meal and childcare). They can be purchased online at bit.ly/AGWEEA2017. For more information visit ashevillegreenworks.org/environmentalexcellence- awards.