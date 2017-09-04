Asheville School was founded by two Ohio men in 1900 as a college preparatory school for boys. Today, the co-educational high school for boarding and day school students offers a challenging curriculum for students in grades nine to 12.

As an Asheville School alumna who now teaches humanities, Maggie Ruch has special insight into the school’s program. “The integrated humanities curriculum,” she says, “asks students to think beyond the confines of a single subject to enrich their understanding of how history, literature, art, music and theory are all in constant conversation with one another.”

Last year’s student body represented 20 states and 14 countries. Besides the rigorous academic requirements, students engage in service projects on campus, in their own hometowns and in the greater Asheville community.

“There is no greater place to learn and grow,” says Ruch, “than in the tight-knit community of Asheville School, where the relationships, learning and experiences reach far beyond the limits of a classroom.”

Asheville School is located at 360 Asheville School Road. To learn more, visit ashevilleschool.org or follow @AshevilleSchool on Twitter or Instagram.