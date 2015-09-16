At Home: T-Shirt Factory

Given the DIY attitude and creative energy of Cathy Gerson and Steve Lee, it comes as no surprise that the couple converted a former T-shirt factory in Barnardsville into a home and studio. Living in repurposed and funky places has always been a passion of theirs.

Built in 1981, the building housed a production facility that printed T-shirts for the 1982 World’s Fair in Knoxville. After the event was over, the factory shut down, and the space was used for storage and other rental purposes.

When Cathy and Steve met in the 1970s, she was already living in a factory building in Jamaica Plain, a neighborhood in Boston, with a hundred other artists. Steve moved in as well. In 1976, an arsonist set fire to the building, and the couple lost everything. “We were lucky to get out alive,” says Cathy. The next few years continued to bring adventure. After a six-month stint of squatting in an antebellum house in Virginia, they returned to Massachusetts and moved into an unfinished loft in Waltham where they remained until the late 1980s.

Cathy and Steve were living in a 150-year-old farmhouse in Southborough, Massachusetts when they decided to relocate. After 26 years, the property (with an apple orchard and barn) got to be too much maintenance. A friend encouraged them to look in Western North Carolina. When realtor Rachael Acker showed Cathy the former T-shirt factory in 2013, it had been on the market for three years, even after former owners Simon and Christi Whiteley had spent several years converting the building into a partial residence and garage. With grease covered cement floors, much work remained to be done.



One visit was all it took for Cathy to fall in love with the space. “I wasn’t looking for a house,” says Cathy who adds that they had also considered a nearby church, but the driveway there proved too perilous.

Steve trusted Cathy’s judgment and she purchased the property without him even seeing it. “For me, there are only a few times in your life that things line up perfectly,” says Cathy. “This was one of them.” It didn’t take long before neighbors became best friends, and for renovations on the house to begin.



A ceramic artist, Cathy converted the garage into a studio, adding windows to bring in more light. Attached to the garage you’ll find a soundproof cinderblock room where noisy embroidery machines once ran in the original factory.

In the kitchen, the former owners had installed salvaged bright red-orange cabinetry from a beach house, as well as Sub-Zero kitchen appliances and a Flair oven and stove. Hanging on the wall is a “Gerson Classic Car,” a ceramic tile wall mural created by Cathy. “I’ve always loved cars,” she says. “When I was a kid, I always thought the cars were chasing us. They looked like they had teeth and mouths. Not like the cars today.” In honor of his favorite car, she gifted Jay Leno a ’55 Buick Roadmaster wall mural when he appeared at Harrah’s in Cherokee. Cathy’s cars are on display locally in the Grovewood Gallery and Miya Gallery.

Listen to the bubbling creek out back, or spin the handcrafted “Marriage Counselor” game on the wall of the kitchen (if you dare). Much of the décor comes from antique shops and trades from wholesale shows that Cathy has participated in. She adds, “It’s just eclectic, and I find a lot of great stuff on the side of the road.”