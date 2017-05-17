Red twig dogwoods, workshops on butterfly attraction, mushroom logs and a duck dinner for four. All are ripe possibilities for the 12th Annual Black Mountain Garden Show and Sale on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monte Vista Hotel in downtown Black Mountain.

“We have an excellent variety of plants at this year’s show, I think the best ever,” says Libba Fairleigh, the sale’s coordinator. “Trees, shrubs, herbs, native perennials, Japanese irises, day lilies, as well as rustic garden furniture and Hypertufa pots.”

Four free workshops will be held: Rain Gardens, Planting to Attract Butterflies and Pollinators, Constructing Your Own Wildlife Garden and Creating Your Own Mushroom Log. Each workshop, except the last, is taught by a vendor who sells plant material to support their workshop’s theme.

Suzanne Money, who leads the clothesline sale to fund the Black Mountain Beautification Committee, values seed money grants and similar projects. “All you have to do is pick the graphic design item off the clothesline, and you have contributed to making Black Mountain an even more beautiful place.”

Jeff Seitz, whose presence at the show spans 12 years, offers his everlasting harmony hydrangeas and the red twig dogwood. “[The latter] grows well in the shade,” he says, “and the leaves are very chartreuse.”

Seitz, whose business Appalachian Creek reached 15 years this spring, prizes native plants and trees that serve as bird habitats. “I don’t sell any plants with neonicotinoids,” he says, “because they can damage the bees.”

What confirms this show as a local staple? The sale of Barney’s famous hot dogs and wraps, of course.

The Black Mountain Garden Show and Sale is held rain or shine. The Monte Vista Hotel is located at 308 West State Street in Black Mountain. Learn more at blackmountainbeautification.org.