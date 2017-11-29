April Johnson has had a long and prosperous photography career. After earning her BFA in photography from the School of Visual Arts in New York City, she worked as a corporate photographer in Boston, New York and Sarasota, FL. From Sarasota, she moved to Asheville and joined this region’s robust community of photographers through clubs like the Carolinas’ Nature Photographers Association and the Camera Club of Hendersonville. She also pursued her dream of building a photography business with assistance from Mountain BizWorks. “When I lost my sweet dog Remy, a rescued King Charles Cavalier, I decided to launch Asheville Pet Photography,” she says.

Johnson also advocates for animals by volunteering her photography skills for organizations like Brother Wolf Animal Rescue and Charlie’s Angels Animal Rescue. “I have an undeniable passion for the relationships that we share with our pets and I want to give people the opportunity to have a lasting and treasured keepsake.”

