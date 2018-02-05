Asheville’s Newest Eco-Friendly Business: Green Mother Goods

A socially and environmentally responsible business has found its new home in the Battery Park district of downtown Asheville. Green Mother Goods will have a Grand Opening celebration on Wednesday, February 7. There will be live music from noon until 8 p.m., with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 4 p.m. Treats and beverages from local vendors, raffles and door prizes and a meet-and- greet with artists featured in the store are part of the day’s festivities.

“We want to show that being green and socially responsible doesn’t mean exorbitant prices on the consumer’s end,” says Debi Golembieski, the store’s owner and self-proclaimed mama-preneur. A single mother of three, Golembieski operated Green Mother Goods for more than 10 years in Boone before deciding to relocate to Asheville.

The store’s products include hemp backpacks and journals, natural bath and body products, handmade jewelry, chemical-free baby clothing and organic, recycled and upcycled apparel and accessories for women and men. A global retailer, Green Mother Goods will support more than two dozen sustainable manufacturers, fair-trade cooperatives and independent artisans from Asheville to India. “Some of the fair-trade items we offer not only keep traditional craft skills alive and offer a creative outlet; they also provide an important source of income that can make a big difference for many around the globe in marginalized situations,” Golembieski says. Goods and apparel sold are reasonably priced and are produced free of unfair wages, child labor and unsafe working conditions.

“Our mission,” she says, “is to be an example that business can actually have a positive impact, not only on the local community but also on the global economy, the Earth’s strained ecosystems and the lives of individuals in disadvantaged situations. We’ve been really blessed to fi nd the right fi t with this town and location, and we really appreciate the building owner for having the same vision of a store that reflects the values of Asheville.” Local artisans will be featured and plans are to host café-style musical performances and to lend space to area non-profits.

Green Mother Goods is located at 21 Battery Park Avenue in downtown Asheville. To learn more, visit greenmothergoodsavl.com.