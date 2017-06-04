Champion Credit Union, the oldest credit union in North Carolina, was developed in the 1930s, during the Great Depression. At the time, many businesses were closing, but Champion Paper and Fibre Company, a small mill in Canton, was thriving and employees needed a place to take out loans and borrow money. The bank has stayed loyal to ‘small town, NC’ ever since.

“We believe in supporting the local community,” says President/CEO Jake Robinson. “It’s because of the support from our members and the community that we are experiencing the success that is allowing us to grow.”

The very first Champion Credit Union office was located inside the paper mill in Canton. Today, Champion Credit Union has four offices and serves residents of Haywood, Buncombe, Henderson, Graham, Swain, Macon, Jackson, Transylvania and Madison Counties. The most recent branch opened on Patton Avenue in West Asheville in February of this year.

The West Asheville Champion Credit Union office is located at 1000 Patton Avenue. For more information on Champion Credit Union, visit championcu. com or call 828.492.1280.