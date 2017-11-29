Kristie Spino, owner of Christie’s Lighting, was a registered nurse before her father drew her into the lighting business. “My father, Ron Pronyk, built the Airport Design Center and really wanted to add a lighting gallery,” Spino says. “He couldn’t get anyone to come in, so he asked me if I wanted to open a lighting gallery and I said yes.”

When Christie’s opened in 2008, Spino and her husband Robert were the only employees. “I have taught myself lighting with the help of the American Lighting Association and my vendors,” Spino says. The store was named after Spino, but with altered spelling to remind customers of the famous auction house of the same name.

Christie’s Lighting now employs a team of 14, including several interior designers, and carries more than 100 brands of lighting, furniture and home décor at a variety of price points. “We have something for everyone,” Spino says.

Christie’s Lighting is located off Airport Road at 3 Design Avenue, Suite 105, in Fletcher. Find them on Facebook and Instagram, visit their website at christieslighting.com or call the showroom at 828.650.0223.