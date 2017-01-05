Locally owned Coldwell Banker King offers Realtor® Mike Davis an affiliation with a globally recognized brand that he says is “essential in a destination market like Asheville for attracting and working with buyers from all over the world.” He has worked for three decades helping clients with their most expensive purchases—their homes—and partnering with them to ensure that their environments enrich and inspire their lives.

A North Carolina native, Davis has lived in the western part of the state since 1999. As a Previews® Property Specialist with Coldwell Banker King, he is part of an international network of more than 84,000 Coldwell Banker agents in 47 countries.

He brings to his real estate practice a background in design, construction, marketing and project management.

“Good design has the power to transform lives,” he says. “I can help clients find the perfect place for them to make that happen, or maximize their net proceeds when selling.”

Coldwell Banker King is located at One North Pack Square East, Suite 100, Asheville. To learn more, contact Mike Davis at or by calling 828.301.6773.