The Crêperie and Café in Weaverville makes a crêpe for every taste bud and every meal—and everything is one hundred percent gluten-free.

“It’s just a place to come and relax and enjoy each other’s company,” says Greyson Briere, daughter-in-law of Ron and Linda Briere who have owned the restaurant since 2014. Briere oversees digital marketing and advertising, and Russell Brickhouse is general manager.

They purposely do not provide Wi-Fi because they want it to be a place for people to come together without distractions. An outdoor patio welcomes dogs.

Sweet and savory crêpes are on the menu. Some savories are based on popular sandwiches like the Cubano and there are veggie options as well. Beer and wine are also available.

“We’re a community restaurant and we have a great staff,” Briere says.

The Crêperie and Café is located at 113 N. Main Street in Weaverville. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 A.M. to 8 P.M.; Friday and Saturday, 8 A.M. to 9 P.M., and Sunday, 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. To learn more, visit creperieandcafe.com or find them on Facebook.