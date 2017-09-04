Lisa Duck, owner of Duck Alley, grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. As a child, she often traveled with her parents to Western North Carolina to hunt for gems.

“We began cutting stone when I was a teenager,” Duck says. “My parents found something that I liked and went with it.” That led to a jewelry-making hobby and, eventually, a study of geology at Louisiana State University.

“The rocks and minerals have always been my thing,” she says. “My husband calls it the hobby that went out of control.”

Duck owned several businesses before Duck Alley, including a wholesale jewelry business and a candle shop. In 2002, she and her husband bought a plot of land in downtown Saluda and built Duck Alley’s current home on Main Street next to the Historic Train Depot.

The store carries a large selection of jewelry (including designs by Duck), gems and minerals, candles, soaps and other unique items. The store also features a Hershey’s Ice Cream Shop.

Duck Alley is located at 24 West Main Street in Saluda. For more information, find Duck Alley on Facebook.