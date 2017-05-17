Hendersonville Pet Shop Offers One-Stop Shopping

Brandon Hooper brings a lifelong love of working with animals to Hendersonville Pet Shop, which he opened a little more than a year ago. The store carries local puppies and kittens, birds, reptiles, tropical freshwater fish (common and exotic), aquatic plants and small animals such as rabbits and guinea pigs. A full line of products is kept in stock and grooming and nail clipping services on birds, reptiles and small animals are available. “Once we clipped a monkey’s nails, so not much surprises us,” Hooper says.

“I have always found fascination with animals and living things,” he says, “and promised myself at a young age that I would do something that made me happy in life. I have never been bored since.”

The old-fashioned pet shop is hard to find today. “Many parents come into my shop saying to their children, ‘Kids, this is what a real pet shop looks like.’ The ability to keep this special part of the pet industry alive is what drove me to open my store.”

Special touches such as the hand feeding of baby birds, which makes for tame pets, and offering special orders on products are among the ways Hooper provides the mom-and- pop attention often lacking in larger stores.

A dog grooming salon is in the works. The stocking of saltwater fish, corals and invertebrates is another longrange plan.

The Hendersonville Pet Shop is located at 1400 Spartanburg Highway in Hendersonville. Hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 1–5 p.m. To learn more, call 828.692.1143 or visit hendersonvillepetshop.com.