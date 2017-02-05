When you step through the door of Points of Light Crystal and Mineral Gallery, you’re seeing Connie Olson’s lifetime collection of found objects on display. “We carry crystals that are for interior decorating and for people in healing arts,” she says, “and also carry crystal singing bowls for meditation and vibrational healing.”

Every piece, she adds, from smallest to largest, has been hand-selected by her. “I spent years traveling and collecting for the store.” She opened the store in 2009 to showcase and share her beautiful finds from all over the world.

Everyday collectors as well as decorators and healers are welcome in the space, where tables and shelves display a dazzling array of colorful brilliance. The store carries stones that are affordable for all, Connie says. “You can start with tumbled stones and work your way to whatever your heart desires.”

The shop is located at 391 Merrimon Avenue in Asheville. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information and to access the online shopping site, visit pointsoflight.net.