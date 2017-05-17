REACH Veterinary Specialists: Care Above and Beyond

REACH Veterinary Specialists serves as an extension of pet owners’ primary care veterinarians. The hospital was started by local veterinarians and continues to be supported by the community. “We value the role of the pcDVM [primary care veterinarian] and complement them to provide comprehensive care to the patient and client by providing services they do not offer,” says medical director Dr. Randy Wetzel.

A new building expansion will offer greater specialty care and client comfort. New services, unique to Asheville, include the most advanced imaging and treatment modalities in WNC, dedicated feline and canine ICUs, and integration of AAFP cat-friendly practice features. “We fully believe that providing the best in patient care and reducing patient stress paves the road to the best medical outcomes for our patients,” Wetzel says.

The building addition will also include an education room to allow continuing education courses for the veterinary community as well as pet care classes for the general public.

At REACH, the atmosphere is family-like and collegial; compassion is their culture. Client comfort and visitation rooms recognize the importance of familiar companionship in the healing process.

Their support extends to area organizations such as animal rescue groups, the NC Arboretum and the Carolina Mountain Land Conservancy. “We reach out beyond veterinary medicine to play a role in the community’s sustainability and quality of living,” says Wetzel.

REACH Veterinary Specialists is located at 677 Brevard Road in Asheville near the WNC Farmer’s Market. They are open 24 hours a day every day of the year. To learn more, visit reachvet.com or call 828.665.4399.