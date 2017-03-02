Shop Talk: Casablanca Cigar Bar

Asheville has a classy new destination: Casablanca Cigar Bar. Sam and Brooke Souhail have owned downtown’s Tobacco Plus for six years and recently decided to give tobacco aficionados a place to gather.

Handmade cigars and premium tobacco scent the air of this relaxing space with its full bar, comfortable seating and cozy fireplace. Beautiful music plays, including live performances on weekends. The bar has a full craft cocktail menu along with fine wines and premium coffees.

“We really want to make it a comfortable home away from home,” says general manager Jacqui Ackerman. “We boast an educated, knowledgeable and incredibly friendly staff.”

A conference room is available and a roster of events, including Ladies’ Nights, is in the works. The club runs on a membership basis, with modest fees of only $5 per year.

“We have the largest humidor and premium cigar selection in Western North Carolina,” says Sam.

Casablanca Cigar Bar is located at 18 Lodge Street in Historic Biltmore Village and minutes from downtown. For more information, visit casablancacigarbar.com or call 828.505.0342.