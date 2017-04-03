Shop Talk: Center for Massage & Natural Health

For 19 years, “the Center for Massage & Natural Health (CFMNH) has had a presence in downtown Asheville and has been a mainstay in the community,” says Lisa Williams, dean of students, who runs the school and clinic along with her husband Mike, executive director.

“Our instruction prepares students to make a meaningful difference for themselves and to others in their ongoing careers,” he says.

Upon completion of the comprehensive six-month, COMTA-accredited program, graduates pass the national certification board test by a rate surpassing national and state averages by more than 20 percent.

The clinic offers student and professional massage to the public with excellent prices. “It really increases student performance and provides a downtown opportunity for professionals to practice.”

The Center for Massage & Natural Health is located at 16 Eagle Street, Suite 100. For information, visit centerformassage.edu or call 828.658.0814. For an appointment at the Student Massage Clinic, 2 Eagle Street, call Michael C. Williams 828.252.0058.