Shop Talk: The Cliffs at Walnut Cove

Josh Smith, broker and sales manager for Walnut Cove Realty, grew up with the land that now makes up the 1,600 acres of The Cliffs at Walnut Cove. He remembers venturing out with his father when the development was still in its planning stages. “

Walnut Cove Realty is a family owned and operated business,” he says. “I think that’s what makes us different. You get the personal touch.”

The Cliffs at Walnut Cove is one of seven Cliffs communities and the only one located in Asheville. Along with its golf course, it boasts an 18,000-squarefoot wellness center with five full-time trainers, a major draw, along with the club’s social activities, for those relocating to the area.

“We work closely with buyers, typically, for long periods of time,” Smith says. “We’re assisting them in locating where they’re going to spend their retirement and, ultimately, the rest of their lives.”

