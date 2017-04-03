Shop Talk: Eco-Depot Marketplace

Eco-Depot Marketplace displays the ingeniously creative work of more than 50 artists. “The only stipulation,” says owner and artist Shelley Schenker, “is that the art has to be environmental in materials, technique or subject.”

She opened the gallery in the fall and has been thrilled by the collaboration and the sense of community among its artists. “I had a vision for this place, but it’s taken on a life of its own. We’re a great support system and network for each other.”

Small spaces are available that, she says, are perfect for artists who have dabbled before and are now ready to create. “The creativity and enthusiasm just bubbles out,” Schenker says. Workshops are held on Second Saturdays, Third Thursdays and Fourth Fridays of each month. April’s classes include ones on ceramic prayer pots, distressed sign making and mixed media.

Eco-Depot Marketplace is located at 408 Depot Street in Asheville’s River Arts District. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more, visit ecodepotmarketplace.com.