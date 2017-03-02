Shop Talk: Woolworth Walk

Woolworth Walk’s nearly 20,000 square feet of space boasts work by almost 170 local artists with a wide range of offerings, from artisan books to watercolors and everything in between. “Our goal is to present the widest diversity of art that we have in the area,” says curating manager Erin Kellem.

The gallery contains functional art—including pottery, glass and hand woven items—as well as jewelry, paintings and mixed media.

“A lot of our artists continue to refine their work by taking classes and workshops and by teaching also,” Kellem says. “The most gratifying thing about working with local artists is watching them seek excellence.”

Harking back to its days as an F. W. Woolworth drugstore, the gallery features an old-fashioned soda fountain with ice cream and sandwiches. “Everybody says it’s the best reasonably priced lunch in town,” Kellem says.

Woolworth Walk is located in Asheville at 25 Haywood Street. To learn more, visit woolworthwalk.com or call 828.254.9234. Winter hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.