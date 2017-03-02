Shop Talk: Clayton Homes of Hendersonville

Clayton Homes, among the nation’s top site builders, celebrates its 6oth anniversary this year, and Clayton Homes of Hendersonville has been part of the company’s successful operations since 1987.

“Our homes are all built with quality name-brand products,” says Ed Massey, home consultant. “We specialize in custom-built homes with no inflated cost.” An onsite construction coordinator ensures that projects are on time and on budget.

With 35 manufacturing facilities in the country, Clayton built more than 40,000 homes last year. “We’re the nation’s most preferred home builder,” says regional vice-president Clay Dellinger.

“Our award-winning sales staff has more than 71 years combined experience,” Massey says, adding that there is a bilingual sales associate to ensure superior customer service for all area residents seeking a new home. “We can take care of you from beginning to end.”

Clayton Homes of Hendersonville is located at 6045 Asheville Highway in Hendersonville. Hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more, visit claytonhomesfletcher.com or call 828.684.4874.