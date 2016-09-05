Susquehanna Antique Company, Inc.

Collectors, decorators, and enthusiasts of traditional fine art and antique furniture have a new destination for rare items. After more than three decades in the DC area, owner David N. Friedman has returned to Asheville to bring the store home.

“After more than 35 years away from the company’s roots, I know my father would be proud to have Susquehanna back in Asheville,” says David, whose grandfather founded the business in 1913.

David acquires rare items for the store and for private clients. Housed in a 1917 building north of downtown, the collection includes many framed oil paintings, authentic period furniture and cases of porcelain, glass, and decorative accessories.

Susquehanna also works with estates. The gallery is handling items for the late Yolande Fox, the 1951 Miss America who became an equal rights activist.

Susquehanna Antique Company is located at 308 Merrimon Avenue. For more information, call 828.412.3260 or visit susquehannaantiques.com and its Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest account.