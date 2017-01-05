Nora Yockey and Damond Gallagher wanted an evocative name when they opened their West Asheville shop in 2013. They chose Whist, an old-fashioned card game reminiscent of a gentler era when all-day whist socials were the pastime.

The store offers a wide selection of gifts and cards. “It’s a little bit of curiosity shop meets card shop,” Yockey says. “We try to keep it fun and festive.”

Items include daybooks, journals, novelties, books and cards. “We also design some things specifically for the store,” Gallagher says. These include Asheville-inspired items such as puzzles, mugs, postcards and magnets.

Since opening more than three years ago, Whist has become a West Asheville destination for cards and gifts. Last spring they moved across the parking lot from their original location, doubling their square footage and allowing them to add more inventory, while keeping a lot of their customers’ favorites.

Whist is located at 444 Haywood Road, #102. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 A.M. to 6 P.M. For more information, visit whistshop.com.