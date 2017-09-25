Dogwood Alliance Celebrates 20 Years of Woodland Protection

Asheville’s Dogwood Alliance, a nonprofit working to protect the forests of the South, is turning 20 this year. To celebrate, the organization is throwing a party to thank the local community that has supported and nurtured its work during the past two decades.

On Sunday, October 1, Dogwood Alliance is hosting the second annual Woods and Wilds Festival from 1–10 p.m. at the Salvage Station in Asheville. The festival will feature regional storytellers, live music and activities for children of all ages.

“In addition to great music and beer,” says Dogwood Alliance communications director Scot Quaranda, “we thought the event would be a wonderful opportunity to have different storytellers showcase the human connection to forests as well as talk about our organization’s last 20 years and the next 20 to come.”

Performing at this year’s Woods and Wilds Festival are The Get Right Band and Asheville’s own Lyric as well as The Threadbare Skivvies, Dub Kartel, and Sherri Lynn and Mountain Friends.

Desiree Adaway of The Adaway Group and Ali McGhee of Asheville Grit will emcee the event, introducing an exciting lineup of storytellers including Roy Harris of the NC Association of Black Storytellers; Cary Rodgers from Pathway to Peace Ministries; Dr. Thomas RaShad Easley, director for the Community of Diversity at NC State University’s College of Natural Resources; Cole Rasenberger, youth activist; Liana Costantino, tribal member of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma; and Danna Smith, Dogwood Alliance executive director.

Entertainment for kids will include the Western North Carolina Nature Center’s turtle ambassador and The Faerie Kin, a troupe of stilt-walkers and magical beings who will share the secrets of the forest. There will also be a children’s story contest, the winners of which will have the opportunity to share their stories live at the event.

“More than 1,500 people came last year,” says Quaranda. “It was a great celebration that all of our supporters and the general public appreciated. This year, our big focus is stopping a new wood pellet mill that is being proposed in Richmond County, NC. We hope the event will raise awareness and donations to help protect our community from this environmental injustice.”

The Salvage Station is located at 468 Riverside Drive in Asheville. For more information about the Woods and Wilds Festival, see dogwoodalliance.org or call 828.251.2525.