Earth-Friendly Activities with Asheville GreenWorks

In celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day, Asheville GreenWorks offers a variety of opportunities this month for community members to have fun while improving and learning about their environment.

On Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., GreenWorks will join RiverLink as a partner organization for its third annual Earth Day Kid’s Festival. The free, family-friendly event, held at The Salvage Station, includes environmental education, arts and crafts, games and performances. Topics will range from recycling to birds of prey. The 2017 entries of RiverLink’s Voices of the River: Art and Poetry Contest, for Pre-K through twelfth graders, will be displayed with the winners announced at a 10:30 a.m. awards ceremony.

“Last year we had a great turnout,” says Christine Brown, environmental educator for GreenWorks. “We assisted kids with making crafts out of recycled materials and provided recycling information, which we’ll be doing again this year.”

In honor of Arbor Day, the public is invited to assist GreenWorks and the City of Asheville Parks and Recreation Department in planting 30 trees in 30 days. Through this partnership, eight tree plantings will take place at eight city parks throughout the month.

“All of the trees were carefully selected by our urban forest coordinator,” says Eric Bradford, GreenWorks’ director of operations. “There will be a mix of fruit-bearing and shade trees, all native and all suited for the zone in which they will be planted.”

On Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., GreenWorks will host the second of its five 2017 Hard 2 Recycle events, giving community members an opportunity to drop off items such as Styrofoam, electronics, batteries and furniture. Items collected at the event, held in the City Public Works parking lot, are diverted from landfills and are instead recycled by sponsors such as Biltmore Iron and Metal Company.

“This is your chance to purge yourself of all those electronics, batteries and other unwanted items and know that they’ll be recycled here in the US,” says Bradford.

The Salvage Station is located at 468 Riverside Drive in Asheville. To learn more about the Earth Day Kid’s Festival, visit riverlink.org. For dates and locations of tree plantings, visit ashevillegreenworks.org. The City Public Works parking lot is located at 161 South Charlotte Street, in Asheville. A detailed list of all items accepted for recycling is available at ashevillegreenworks.org/hard-2-recycle.