Holiday Fun in Henderson County

Hendersonville will host its second season of Home for the Holidays festivities, which run from November through the New Year. Highlights throughout the winter months include holiday shows at Flat Rock Playhouse, fresh greenery markets, carriage rides, Christmas at Connemara at the Carl Sandburg Home and skating on the iceless rink downtown. The kickoff event for Home for the Holidays is on Friday, November 24, when Santa Claus arrives at the Historic Henderson County Courthouse for the Downtown Street Lighting. Visitors will enjoy live Christmas music and sing-a-longs starting at 5:30 p.m. The lights come on at dark and carriage rides, hot chocolate and free visits with Santa run until 8 p.m.

The Henderson County Tourism Development Authority (TDA) spearheads the Home for the Holidays initiative. Henderson County businesses are invited to participate with their holiday activities and events, which are featured in the Home for the Holidays brochure. “Many potential travelers are looking for somewhere to go to create family memories during the holidays,” says Beth Carden, executive director of the Henderson County TDA. “These events occur during our slower season and help our economy. We want to bring more people to our county to spend the night and enjoy all that Hendersonville has to offer.”

On Saturday, November 25, the public is invited to Christmas at Connemara at the Carl Sandburg Home, a National Historic Site in Flat Rock. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Sandburg home will be filled with musicians, storytellers, hot cider, cookies, crafts and sing-a-longs. The free event is intended to honor poet Carl Sandburg and his family’s holiday traditions. In honor of the holiday season and as part of Home for the Holidays, Flat Rock Playhouse Mainstage will present The Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas Spectacular from Saturday, November 25, through December 22. The Flat Rock Playhouse Downtown will present The Best Christmas Pageant Ever from Thursday, November 30, through December 17. Tickets start at $12.50.

The Hendersonville Christmas Parade will take place on Saturday, December 2, at 10:30 a.m. The parade, sponsored by the Hendersonville Merchants and Business Association, travels along Main Street from Five Points to Caswell Street. Tourists and locals are also encouraged to visit the many greenery markets and Christmas tree farms located throughout Henderson County. “Many families that may have relatives throughout the country find that returning to Hendersonville to celebrate the holidays has an unmatched appeal,” says Lew Holloway, economic development director for downtown Hendersonville. “Every holiday season in Hendersonville has its own special feel. With so much to do in our community, you can craft your own unique holiday-themed experience year after year.”

For more information about the Home for the Holidays events, see visithendersonvillenc.org.