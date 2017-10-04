Fall Means Fun in Yancey County

This year’s Yancey County Dream Home Tour will be held on Friday, October 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All tours are self-guided and self-driving. Tickets are $25 and attendees will be required to present their tickets upon arrival. For an additional $25, attendees can have lunch at Mountain Air Country Club and receive a pass to a community viewing night at the Bare Dark Sky Observatory, good for any night.

The Yancey County Dream Home Tour benefits the Mayland Community College Foundation, which provides scholarships in different educational areas of the college. Funds from the tour are given to students to help assist in the cost of their educational expenses.

Attendees will have the opportunity to tour homes in the Mountain Air community atop Slickrock Mountain at an elevation of 4,600 feet. “Mountain Air is a gated community, so the tour gives the public an opportunity to see the homes on this mountain,” says Beth Morris, director of marketing at Mayland Community College.

Shuttles will be available to take ticket holders to the homes from the community garden near the entrance to Mountain Air. In addition to the Mountain Air homes, a tiny home and a homestead are also part of the tour.

On Saturday, October 14, the Mountain Air community will open up yet again, this time for The Ascent to Mountain Air 5K.

“This 5K event is meant to introduce people to the uniqueness of Mountain Air: the elevation, cooler temperatures and unhurried lifestyle,” says Steve Arnold, community manager at Mountain Air. The elevation change from the front gate to the tip of the airstrip is 1,800 feet. The race begins at 5 p.m. and registration costs $35. There will also be a fun run and walk starting at 6 p.m., which costs $10.

For more information about The Ascent to Mountain Air 5K, or to register, visit gloryhoundevents.com/event/the-ascent-at-mountain-air-5k. For more information about the Yancey County Dream Home Tour, or to purchase tickets, visit mayland.edu/yancey-county-dream-home-tour.