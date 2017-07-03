Vanessa Byrd, Realtor

Interior design skills and renovation know-how have helped realtor Vanessa Byrd of Mosaic Community Lifestyle Realty become one of the top 100 Asheville agents for the last five years.

“I specialize in happy clients,” she says. “From start to finish, I do everything from staging my listings to final sweeping when the deal is done. With help from Kathleen Cook and the whole marketing team, we get listings marketed and sold—usually under contract in under five days.”

Byrd graduated from Appalachian State University with a degree in interior design and has lived in Asheville most of her life. She began renovating homes in 1999 and, in 2004, won the Griffin Award for Historic Preservation for a home in Asheville’s historic Kenilworth neighborhood. She became a realtor in 2010.

“I enjoy helping buyers every step of the way,” she says, “helping them get the best deal possible.”

Mosaic Community Lifestyle Realty is located at 60 Biltmore Avenue in Asheville. To learn more, visit mymosaicrealty.com/realestate/agent/vanessabyrd or call 828.275.8534.