The Hope Chest for Women: Here’s Hope Fundraiser

On Saturday, October 21, at 10:30 a.m., The Hope Chest for Women will host its fifth annual Here’s Hope fundraiser at Asheville Event Centre. The event will feature a gourmet lunch provided by The Chef’s Kitchen of Ingles’ Markets, a fall fashion show sponsored by the Asheville Outlets and Harley-Davidson of Asheville, a raffle and a silent auction, as well as testimonials from clients and patients served by the organization. String and chamber music will be provided by Ron Lambe and company. Individual tickets cost $50 and tables of eight are available for $400.

“Here’s Hope is an opportunity for women to gather in celebration and to give back to the community of WNC cancer survivors and patients in need of assistance,” says Hope Chest board chair and breast cancer survivor Debby Burchfield. All proceeds from the event will be used to directly assist local WNC residents in 22 counties with financial difficulties due to breast or other gynecological cancers.

“The Hope Chest for Women is clearly a resource that can make a quick and direct difference by helping these patients with critical life needs such as food, shelter and medicine without a lot of bureaucracy or red tape,” says Burchfield.

Asheville Event Centre is located at 291 Sweeten Creek Road. For more information or to purchase tickets to the event, call Pat Fugate-Hock at 828.708.3010 or visit hopechestforwomen.org.