Kanuga Center Renovates for Accessibility, Style

The Kanuga Conference and Retreat Center will extend a wider welcome this season, says Jimmy Haden, vice president for community and church relations. Thanks to a $6.5 million overhaul, visitors of all abilities can now fully enjoy the campus inn.

Though built in 1968, the inn lacked accessibility features like wide doorframes and grab bars. Hoping to create a more inclusive environment, Kanuga used donations raised by a three-year capital campaign to include 11 rooms for patrons with mobility issues. Other updates include a covered entryway, new elevator, improved lighting, covered porches and an expanded terrace on the first floor.

“From our beginning in 1928, Kanuga has offered genuine hospitality to its many guests,” says Leslie Hartley, director of marketing and communications. She mentions founder Kirkman Finlay’s early efforts to make patrons feel comfortable. She also notes something called “Kanuga toast.” Served in the dining hall, this breakfast staple is legendary for its extreme crunch. “Guests and employees have shipped pieces of toast across the country and overseas as gifts,” she says. “It always arrives in perfect condition.”

Officials hope improvements will allow more families to share a meal at Kanuga. With a flagstone facade and Arts and Craft interior, the inn is now better equipped to accommodate overnight stays as well. Many of the chairs and tables are 1900 originals pulled from 47 years in storage. Melanie McNamara, owner of Absolute Style Furniture in High Point, renovated and restored the furniture.

“The inn, when built in 1968, made it possible for Kanuga to become a year-round conference and retreat center,” says Ricky Varnadore, vice-president of property. “Now, we’ve taken it a step further by improving accessibility.”

The Kanuga Conference and Retreat Center is located at 130 Kanuga Chapel Drive in Hendersonville. For more information, visit kanuga.org.