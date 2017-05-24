Our Love is Power Summit Stands Up for Community Inclusiveness

Unity of The Blue Ridge in Mills River aims to rekindle inclusivity with their Our Love is Power Summit on Saturday, June 10, at the Crowne Plaza Resort Expo Center in Asheville. Sharon Oxendine, a member of Unity’s congregation, says the event calls on love at a time when America—polarized by divisive politics—needs it most.

“It’s more important than ever to bring our hearts, our altars [and] our sacred medicine together to honor one another,” says Oxendine, a community elder in the First Nations. “We are being called to build this mantle together for all peoples and to honor the Creator.”

In brief, the conference encourages participants to “stand up, speak up and show up” for one another or, more simply, to follow the Golden Rule.

Headlining speaker and best-selling author Marianne Williamson, for instance, will discuss the practical benefits of compassion on a personal and global scale. Later Tennessee native Rev. Jack Bomar will unpack his experience revitalizing communities while musician-turned- advocate Rickie Byars Beckwith sings for nonviolence. Local performers Kat Williams and Richard Shulman will also premiere.

“I’m one who understands and feels quiet love, the kind that simmers in the background of my day,” says Terri Crosby, a board member at Unity. “But I also appreciate when love becomes a movement involving many individuals.”

In the words of the Rev. Darlene Strickland, minister at Unity of The Blue Ridge, “Our power is love. Love unites us in peace, compassion, generosity and respect for the sanctity of humanity, Mother Earth, and all creation.”

The Crowne Plaza Resort Expo Center is located at 1 Resort Drive in Asheville. Tickets to the Our Love is Power Summit are $129. For $30 extra, attendees can receive a box lunch and buffet dinner. For more information about Unity of The Blue Ridge and to reserve tickets go to ourloveispower.org.