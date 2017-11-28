Mountain Radiance to Hold Fund Drive for Hurricane Relief

Rather than offering its usual holiday discounts for services during December, Asheville’s Mountain Radiance Medical Spa, PLLC will donate 10 percent of all full-price services, treatments and gift certificate purchases to the American Red Cross for hurricane relief efforts.

“I have watched with great sadness,” says medical director Allan Zacher, MD, “the disaster unfold for the people affected by the hurricanes, particularly the islands where help is so much harder to get to the people affected.” Zacher invites customers to participate by applying the money they would traditionally have saved with a holiday discount to a donation for those whose lives have been disrupted by the loss of homes, clean water and food sources.

The fund drive will last from Friday, December 1, through Sunday, December 24. Independent confirmations of donations will be provided to the American Red Cross.

“I have researched the various charities that allow targeted donations,” Zacher says, “and it seems as though the American Red Cross was not only an obvious choice, but does allow targeted donations so we know the money will do the most good for this particular set of hurricane disasters.”

Mountain Radiance offers a range of cosmetic procedures and skin care services. “I want to thank all of my patients and customers for participating in this gift-giving season by considering Mountain Radiance for your med-spa services,” Zacher says.

Mountain Radiance Medical Spa, PLLC is located at 46 Haywood Street in the mezzanine of Haywood Park Hotel in downtown Asheville. To learn more, visit mountainradiance.com or call 828.627.2711.