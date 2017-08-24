Organicfest Returns August 27

Celebrate and promote everything organic, green and healthy at Organicfest 2017 on Sunday, August 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Pack Square Park. The 16th Organicfest celebration will have live music by local entertainers such as Kendra Warren, Sheri Lynn, Jimmy Landry and Richard Shulman.

“It’s a healthy lifestyle festival with organic home products, organic t-shirts, organic skin and body care products, eco-friendly products, health and wellness practitioners and hand-made natural arts and crafts,” says event organizer Debi Athos from Organic Matters Media. “It’s an informative and fun family friendly event—perfect for the organic curious to learn more about the organic lifestyle.”

This year’s theme is ‘Organics is more than food, it’s a healthy lifestyle!’ Festival participants can take home information about growing organic gardens and learn about other products besides food that can contribute to living more organic, sustainable and eco-friendly lifestyles that can benefit themselves and the planet.

Eco-friendly activities include organic face paint by Asheville artist Peter Athos and special entertainment on the OrganicKidz stage. The Bee Organic! garden parade, which encourages kids and their parents to come dressed as their favorite good bug (honeybee, ladybug, butterfly or garden fairy) will march through Pack Square Park to celebrate gardening and the importance of pollinators.

“Asheville has a rich and growing organic community of businesses and organizations working to grow organics from farmers and urban gardens to community workshops and event,” says Debi Athos. “In fact, Asheville is Bee City USA, Beer City USA and now we’re working on a project to make Asheville Organic City USA.”

Pack Square Park is located at 80 Court Plaza, Asheville. For more information, visit organicfest.org or call 828.337.6114.