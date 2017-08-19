Eclipse Weekend Takes Over Brevard Music Center

Designed to celebrate the total solar eclipse happening on Monday, August 21, Eclipse Weekend at Brevard Music Center (BMC) will kick off on Friday, August 18, at 7 p.m. and offer various events over the weekend, ending with the total solar eclipse on Monday.

“We are pleased to offer a series of specially designed events and family-friendly accommodations for anyone coming into the area for the occasion,” says Mark Weinstein, president and CEO of BMC. “We warmly invite local residents and visitors alike to join us as we celebrate the total eclipse during this memorable weekend.”

The entertainment will include live music by Lyle Lovett and His Large Band, movie showings of Apollo 13 and 2001: A Space Odyssey and the special VIP event, Total Eclipse of the Sun, which allows visitors to view the solar eclipse from a prime location on BMC’s campus. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime event, and Transylvania County happens to be in the path of totality,” says Cally Jamis Vennare, director of marketing and communications at Brevard Music Center. “I’m excited about every moment of the weekend.”

Details and information about events, tickets and accommodations can be found at brevardmusic.org/eclipse or by calling the BMC Box Office at 828.862.2105.