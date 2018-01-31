Rotary Club to Host Winter Ball

The Rotary Club of Asheville-Metro will host its 3rd annual Beat the Winter Blues Ball on Saturday, February 3, from 6:30–10 p.m. The event, a fundraiser for Coins for Alzheimer’s Research Trust (CART) Fund and the Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry (ABCCM) Veteran’s Restoration Quarters, will be held at the YMI Cultural Center. “We’re delighted to be hosted by the YMI Cultural Center, a unique venue commissioned by George Vanderbilt and built by and for the hundreds of African-American young men who worked on construction of the Biltmore House,” says John Russell, secretary for the Rotary Club of Asheville-Metro.

Live music will be provided by WestSound and there will be snacks from Strada Italiano, as well as an open beer and wine bar. There will also be a silent auction, the Ball’s largest to date. Among the one-of-a-kind auction items are a Kennedy Space Center astronaut training for two, including flight and hotel, as well as a guitar autographed by Tom Petty and all members of the Heartbreakers. The CART Fund always receives 50 percent of the proceeds from this Rotary Club event.

“The CART Fund is a major charity supported by Rotarians in the Southeast,” says Russell. “It provides funding for promising researchers in the field and is remarkably red-tape free.” The remaining half of the proceeds go to a local charity recommended by the club’s president and chosen by club members—this year, the ABCCM Veteran’s Restoration Quarters. “These causes touch everyone in some way,” says club president-elect Kit Frank. “Why not have fun while supporting them?”

The YMI Cultural Center is located at 39 South Market Street in downtown Asheville. Tickets to the Beat the Winter Blues Ball are $50. To purchase tickets, visit purplepass.com/beatwinterblues.