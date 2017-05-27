Tenth Annual Golden Garden Party Benefits Food for People

By Belle Crawford

Ron Clearfield and his wife, Rachel, came to the conclusion long ago that despite the many bad things going on in the world, there is also plenty of good. This thought motivated the couple to participate in The Prem Rawat Foundation’s Food for People program through a garden party fundraiser that helps hungry children in India, Ghana and Nepal.

This year, the Clearfields will hold their tenth Annual Golden Garden Party Benefit for Food For People on Sunday, June 4, from 2–6 p.m. at their beautiful mountain home in Sandy Mush.

“Since we have three children and three granddaughters, the concept of helping children really strikes home,” says Ron Clearfield. “We’ve raised more than $50,000 in the past 10 years and all the funds have gone to different Food for People facilities.”

Food For People provides daily nutritious, hot meals to the hungry, hires local villagers to run its facilities, buys local produce in order to stimulate local economies, provides agricultural education to farmers and consults with local leaders in the design and implementation of its programs.

Since Food For People opened in Nepal in 2009, elementary schools in rural villages helped by the program have seen a significant rise in enrollment. Children no longer need to work all day for food or leave school hungry in the middle of the school day.

“Two years ago, an earthquake hit Nepal just before monsoon season,” says Clearfield. “This meant that people had been driven into the streets and were living, cooking and sleeping in the rain. We raised $10,000 that summer, all of which went to buying metal roofs that could be erected over wood and rock rubble, creating safe, dry huts for families.”

Kathmandu restaurant will be catering the tenth Annual Golden Garden Party and WholeFoods will be helping with beverages and dessert. Jack of the Wood and Noble Cider will be providing drinks for the cash bar.

Ron and Rachel Clearfield’s Golden Garden Party will be held at 21 Clearwater Creek Road in Leicester. The cover price is $20 per adult and $10 per child under 12. For information about the benefit, call 828.683.4425. For information about Food For People visit tprf.org/programs.