Visit Weaverville for Holiday Fun

Weaverville, a small, walkable community just a few miles north of Asheville, is the perfect place to experience the holiday season. On and around Main Street, visitors can shop for gifts at galleries featuring work by local artisans, at stores with high quality supplies for crafting and outdoor recreation and at boutiques with specialty foods, wines, and other items. Microbreweries, coffee shops and restaurants catering to all tastes offer ample opportunities to relax and enjoy the festive atmosphere.

“Our business owners really pride themselves on being one-of- a-kind, and that comes through in the warmth and friendliness they and their employees exude,” says Weaverville Business Association (WBA) administrator Marc Faris.

The town’s Christmas parade will take place on Saturday, December 2, at 1 p.m., with marching bands, Scouts, fire and police services, churches and other organizations giving their all to provide an afternoon of family-oriented fun. On Friday, December 8, from 6–9 p.m., the WBA will host its annual Candlelight Stroll. Luminaries will line the sidewalks and businesses will open their doors, inviting visitors to stop in for a browse, a chat and refreshments. Santa will arrive for the event in a horsedrawn carriage, offering rides throughout the evening. Music, dancing and lighting of the town Christmas tree will also take place.

During the Candlelight Stroll, WBA members will highlight their offerings in the community room at Town Hall, and the LEAF organization, dedicated to connecting cultures and enriching lives through the arts, will provide arts and crafts projects for children and their parents. Cops for Kids, a foundation that assists children who have suffered a medical, physical or traumatic crisis, will also be represented and will accept donations.

Learn more at visitweaverville.com.