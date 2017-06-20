Wolf Laurel Country Club Hosts Humane Society Benefit

Yancey County Humane Society (YCHS) will hold a Midsummer’s Eve fundraiser July 22 from 6–7 p.m. The evening will include a “Yappy Hour” silent auction followed by dinner at Wolf Laurel Country Club of Mars Hill, accompanied by music from the Fox Chase Band.

“Yappy Hour gives everyone a chance to mingle with other attendees, shelter staff and management, while enjoying the beautiful views from the deck of the restaurant,” says Rita Neuberg, YCHS board member. “There are a variety of wonderfully packaged prizes for auction including golf outings, dinners at local restaurants and tickets for community events.”

All proceeds benefit YCHS, which has been protecting and rescuing local animals since 1984. Tickets are $50 each and directly fund the shelter’s efforts to spay and neuter, hold rabies clinics, promote awareness of animal welfare issues and tend to the dogs and cats in their care.

“We encourage the public to visit the shelter to adopt and volunteer,” says Neuberg. “The compassion of our volunteers and supporters is the heart of our organization that allows us to provide gentle, loving care to all our residents.”

Wolf Laurel Country Club is located at 2607 Wolf Laurel Road in Mars Hill. There will be no tickets available at the door on the day of the event. For more information on YCHS and to purchase tickets, visit yanceyhumane.org or call 828.682.9510.